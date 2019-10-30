Fiat Chrysler and PSA confirm talks over potential tie-up

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Fiat carmaker is seen in Nice, France, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) - Italian-American Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) and Frances’s Peugeot owner PSA (PEUP.PA) are in talks over a potential tie-up aimed at creating one of the world’s leading auto makers.

After ditching a proposed merger with French rival Renault (RENA.PA) in June, Fiat Chrysler (FCA) confirmed on Wednesday its bid to pursue an alternative alliance at a time when car makers face huge investments for electrification, emission reduction and autonomous driving technologies.

Yet if a combination of Peugeot and FCA succeeds in overcoming political, financial and governance hurdles, the new enterprise would still face substantial challenges.

Global automakers face the prospect of a slowdown in global demand coinciding with the most dramatic technology changes in a century.

Related Coverage French carmaker PSA confirms talks with Fiat

The two companies said they are in talks to combine in a deal that could create a $50 billion player, a source familiar with the matter said.

PSA’s supervisory board was due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the potential deal, another source close to the matter said. FCA said in a statement it had nothing more to add for the time being.

U.S.-traded shares in Fiat Chrysler (FCAU.N) rose sharply on Tuesday and ended up more than 7.5%.