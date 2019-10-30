Business News
Fiat Chrysler confirms talks with France's PSA over potential tie-up

FILE PHOTO: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles logo is seen on a panel at the media center in Balocco, Italy, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian-American auto maker Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) confirmed on Wednesday it was holding talks with French rival PSA (PEUP.PA) for a potential tie-up aimed at creating one of the world’s leading groups in the automotive industry.

The two auto makers are in talks to combine, in a deal that could create a $50 billion player, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

FCA said in a statement it had nothing more to add this time.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
