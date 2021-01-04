Fiat Chrysler shareholders approve merger with PSA to create Stellantis

FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Fiat and Peugeot are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Saint-Nazaire, France, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

MILAN (Reuters) - Shareholders in Italian American carmaker Fiat Chrysler (FCA) on Monday approved a $52 billion plan to merge with Peugeot maker PSA to create Stellantis, the world’s fourth largest automotive group.

Chairman John Elkann said 99.15% of FCA’s shareholders attending a virtual meeting had voted in favour of the merger. That includes top investor EXOR, the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family, which controls 44.4% of FCA’s voting rights thanks to a loyalty share scheme.

PSA’s shareholders had also given their green light to the merger earlier on Monday.