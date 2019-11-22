PSA still aiming to sign MoU with FCA in December: source

FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Fiat and Peugeot are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Saint-Nazaire, France, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA (PEUP.PA) remains focused on its merger talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) (FCHA.MI) and is still aiming to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in December, said a source close to the matter.

The source echoed the stance of Fiat, which on Thursday brushed off a shock lawsuit from General Motors (GM.N). Fiat expressed confidence in reaching a binding merger deal with Peugeot owner PSA by the end of this year to create the world’s fourth-largest carmaker.