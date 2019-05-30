Italy's Tria sees no reason for state taking stake in FCA in Renault merger

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

TRENTO, Italy (Reuters) - Italy’s economy minister said on Thursday he saw no reason for the state to buy a stake in Fiat Chrysler should the Italo-American carmaker merge with France’s Renault.

Fiat Chrysler pitched a finely balanced merger of equals to Renault earlier this week to tackle the costs of far-reaching technological and regulatory changes by creating the world’s third-biggest automaker.

Asked whether the Italian government was considering buying into Fiat Chrysler if the merger went ahead, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said he saw no reason.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday Rome should take a stake in a combined Fiat Chrysler - Renault group if necessary, given the importance of the car sector for the domestic economy.

The French government owns a 15% stake in Renault.