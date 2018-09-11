FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 3:52 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

U.S. to probe India's Mahindra over Fiat Chrysler Jeep complaint

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator said on Tuesday it would launch an investigation into an off-road utility vehicle produced by Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd following a complaint by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV that it infringed upon the intellectual property rights of its Jeep design.

FILE PHOTO: A Jeep Wrangler (R) is shown at the Criswell Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Fiat dealership in Gaithersburg, Maryland October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) said in a statement that it was launching a patent-related investigation into the India automaker’s ROXOR vehicle.

The ITC said the complaint was related to the import and sale of certain motorized vehicles and components that Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) had alleged infringed on its trademarks. The agency said it would aim to complete its probe within 45 days.

Mahindra (MAHN.NS) said last month that Fiat Chrysler had filed a patent violation complaint with the ITC against the company and said the complaint was without merit.

Representatives of Mahindra and Fiat Chrysler could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; additional reporting by Nick Carey in Detroit, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
