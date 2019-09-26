Fiat's Maserati to invest at least 1.6 billion euros to launch new models

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the ticker information for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV at the post where it's traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler’s (FCHA.MI) luxury brand Maserati will invest at least 1.6 billion euros ($1.75 billion) to produce its first hybrid and electric models, including a new super sport car and a new sport utility vehicle, it said on Thursday.

The investment is part of a plan announced by Fiat Chrysler (FCA) last year to spend 5 billion euros in Italy between 2019-2021.

Maserati said the new super sports model would be produced in 2020 in its plant in Modena, northern Italy. The construction of a production line for the new SUV will start in early 2020 in Cassino, with the first vehicles expected to hit the market in early 2021.