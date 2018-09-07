FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 7, 2018 / 7:58 AM / a few seconds ago

Fiat Chrysler new CEO will announce plans for organization by end month

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) new CEO Mike Manley will announce his organizational plans for the car maker by the end of September, the group’s chairman said at a shareholder meeting called to vote on the appointment of the new manager after former Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne’s sudden death.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) headquarters are seen in Turin, Italy, July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

“When we learned Sergio Marchionne could not return to work the board decided to appoint Mike Manley, who was the only candidate,” Chairman John Elkann said.

The chairman added the decision was based on succession plans the board was working on with Marchionne for his planned departure in 2019.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.