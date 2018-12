Fiat Chrysler to open new assembly plant in Detroit to build Jeep SUVs: source

A car with the Jeep logo badge is seen on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) plans to build Jeep sport-utility vehicles in a new plant in Detroit and has chosen a site, although the timing of the opening is uncertain, a source familiar with the plans told Reuters.

The automaker plans to revive Mack Avenue Engine II, which has been idled since 2012, as an assembly line, building a new two-row Jeep Grand Cherokee in spring 2021, a supplier source told Reuters.

The move could add at least 100 and up to 400 jobs in the city, according to the Detroit News, which earlier reported on Fiat’s plans.

Fiat Chrysler declined to comment.