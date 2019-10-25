Fiat Chrysler recalls 108,000 diesel Ram 1500 pickup trucks for coolant leaks

FILE PHOTO: A 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck is on display in front of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, U.S., October 22, 2018. Picture taken on October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) said Friday it is recalling 108,000 Ram 1500 diesel-powered pickup trucks in the United States for coolant leaks tied to reports of some fires and four minor injuries.

The Italian-American automaker said the recall covers trucks from the 2014 through 2019 model years after finding microscopic cracks in some Exhaust Gas Recirculation coolers. The injuries occurred when customers attempted to manually extinguish engine compartment fires. Fiat Chrysler said it will alert owners at a later date when they can get recall repairs and until then customers should monitor coolant levels and if consistently low should contact dealers.