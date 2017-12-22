Fiat Chrysler to recall 1.8 million trucks to fix shifter issue

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s U.S. unit said on Friday it would recall about 1.8 million trucks in the United States, Canada, Mexico and some other markets to fix a part if not operating could allow the driver to shift out of park without depressing the brake pedal.

The automaker said it was aware of seven potentially related injuries and a “small number” of potentially related accidents.

The recall is limited to vehicles equipped with shifters mounted on their steering columns. Those with rotary-dial shifters or floor-mounted shifters are unaffected, FCA US LLC said.

All model-year 2017 trucks built after Dec. 31 are excluded, the company said.

The brake transmission shift interlock (BTSI) may not function properly if subjected to specific high-temperature conditions for prolonged periods, the company said, adding that if it becomes disabled it could also allow the driver to shift out of park without the key in the ignition.