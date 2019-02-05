Fiat Chrysler recalls 882,000 pickup trucks for steering, pedal issues

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Tuesday it would recall 882,000 pickup trucks worldwide in two new recalls to address steering and pedal issues.

The Italian-American automaker said it was recalling about 660,000 heavy duty Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks from the 2013 through 2017 model years, including 574,000 in the United States, as drivers could potentially experience steering loss.

A nut could come loose and prevent drivers from being able to steer the vehicle, Fiat Chrysler said, adding it had reports of one injury and eight accidents possibly related to the issue.

The company will also recall 222,000 2019 Ram 1500 pickup trucks worldwide to better secure brake pedals while the vehicles’ adjustable-pedal feature is in use.

The brake pedal could get detached if drivers move pedals to the rear-most position, the company said. That could be dangerous if trucks are traveling at highway speeds.

Last month, Fiat Chrysler recalled about 180,000 2019 Ram 1500 pickups to tighten a fastener linked to reports of power-steering loss. Fiat Chrysler said the issue could lead to steering problems.