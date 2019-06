FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund CIAM has written to the board of French automaker Renault to say it “strongly opposed” a planned $35 billion merger with Fiat Chrysler.

Calling the deal “opportunistic”, the fund said the current deal terms strongly favored Fiat Chrysler and offered no control premium.