February 6, 2020 / 12:44 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Fiat Chrysler fourth-quarter lifted by North America business to meet expectations

FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Fiat is seen in Zurich, Switzerland October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) said its operating profit matched expectations in the fourth quarter, boosted by strong North American business and better results in Latin America, as it heads to a merger rival PSA (PEUP.PA).

The Italian American carmaker said on Thursday its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) grew 7.1% to 2.12 billion euros ($2.33 billion) in the final quarter of 2019.

Then result was in line with a 2.11 billion euro forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Stephen Jewkes

