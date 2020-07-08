Business News
July 8, 2020 / 12:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fiat Chrysler says South American market share 15.9% in second quarter

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler FCA.MI said on Wednesday its market share in South America stood at 15.9% in the second quarter, when car sales in the region plummeted due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

FCA said in a note it led the Brazilian market with a 19.8% market share, while it held second place in Argentina where its Fiat and Jeep brands both gained ground giving it an overall 15.4% market share.

Total car sales in South America, excluding Mexico, plunged 66% year on year in the second quarter, FCA said.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below