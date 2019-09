Fiat Chrysler to pay $40 million over inflated sales figures: SEC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) and its U.S. unit will pay $40 million for misleading investors about its monthly sales figures and will resolve a lengthy probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the ticker information for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV at the post where it's traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Over a five-year period from 2012 through 2016, Fiat Chrysler’s U.S. unit used a series of fraudulent moves to falsely report new vehicle sales and falsely tout a “streak” of uninterrupted monthly year-over-year sales growth, when it had actually ended in September 2013.

In July 2016, the company revised more than five years of monthly U.S. vehicle sales figures to reflect a new reporting method, amid an investigation by federal authorities including the U.S. Justice Department.

Fiat Chrysler said Friday it “cooperated fully” and added it has “reviewed and refined its policies and procedures and is committed to maintaining strong controls regarding its sales reporting.” The SEC settlement is not material to its financial results, it added.

The SEC said Fiat Chrysler put pressure on its business centers “to increase sales, maintain the year-over-year sales streak, and hit internal sales targets, particularly on the last sales day of the month” and as a result some employees at most of the Business Centers “engaged in fake sales reporting.”

Dealers were paid to report fake sales in a company database using “cooperative marketing funds” to disguise the payments, the SEC said, adding the database “contained false vehicle sales entries, including false customer names and dates of sales.”

The suit said on at the direction of its head of U.S. Sales the company used a database of fleet and certain other retail sales “to misreport vehicle sales results and year-over-year growth percentages every month.”

Employees referred to the vehicle sales saved for public

reporting, the SEC said, with terms like “cookie jar,” the “bank,” the “bag,” and the “kitty.”

Detroit’s Big Three automakers have ended the practice of reporting monthly sales figures and now report on a quarterly basis.