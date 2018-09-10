FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 4:25 PM / a day ago

Hedge fund Tiger Global ups stake in Fiat Chrysler to $1 billion: filing

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global Management has raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) to 873.3 million euros ($1 billion), a recent filing with the Dutch regulator showed.

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S., May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Tiger, which runs around $22 billion in assets in under management, increased its stake to 60 million shares on Sept. 3, according to the filing.

Billionaire investor Chase Coleman’s hedge fund previously revealed it had increased its stake to 26 million shares, from 22.1 million shares, in a filing with U.S. regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A spokeswoman for Tiger declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

($1 = 0.8619 euros)

Reporting by Maiya Keidan, additional reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by David Evans

