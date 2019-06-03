Nissan would review Renault relationship after FCA merger: CEO

FILE PHOTO: Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa attends a news conference at its global headquarters building in Yokohama, Japan, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Nissan would carry out a “fundamental review” of its relationship with alliance partner Renault if it accepted a merger proposal from Fiat Chrysler, the Japanese carmaker said on Monday.

The proposal under discussion “would significantly alter the structure of our partner Renault”, Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said in a statement.

“This would require a fundamental review of the existing relationship between Nissan and Renault,” he said, while adding that FCA’s arrival as a new alliance member “could expand the paying field for collaboration and create new opportunities for further synergies”.