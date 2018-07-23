Fiat Chrysler's head of Europe business steps down: source

MILAN (Reuters) - The head of Fiat Chrysler’s (FCHA.MI) Europe, Middle East and Africa business Alfredo Altavilla has stepped down, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) headquarters are seen in Turin, Italy, July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Altavilla, along with Jeep brand head Mike Manley and CFO Richard Palmer, was among the top candidates to succeed FCA’s longtime CEO Sergio Marchionne when he stepped down next year.

But after Marchionne fell seriously ill due to complications following surgery, the company accelerated the succession plans and on Saturday appointed Manley to succeed Marchionne.