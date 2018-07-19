FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 7:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fiat Chrysler CEO could miss second quarter presentation: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne, who is recovering from a shoulder operation, may not be present to discuss the company’s second-quarter earnings with analysts on July 25, Italian website Lettera43 said, without attributing the information.

FILE PHOTO: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne leaves at the end of news conference in Balocco, northern Italy, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) (FCHA.MI) declined to comment.

Marchionne underwent an operation to his right shoulder, the carmaker said earlier this month, adding that a short recovery period was foreseen for the chief executive.

The 66-year-old, who also heads luxury carmaker Ferrari (RACE.MI) and serves as chairman at trucks and tractor maker CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI), is due to step down from his post at FCA in April next year.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Bendeich

