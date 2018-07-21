Fiat, Ferrari boards to meet on Marchionne succession: report

MILAN (Reuters) - The boards of carmakers Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) and Ferrari (RACE.MI) will meet separately on Saturday to discuss succession plans for Sergio Marchionne, who is chief executive of both carmakers and has been on medical leave, Automotive News said.

FILE PHOTO - Formula One - F1 - Italian Grand Prix 2017 - Monza, Italy - September 3, 2017 Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne arrives before the race REUTERS/Max Rossi

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, also said Louis Carey Camilleri, a Ferrari board member and former chairman of Philip Morris International, would be named Ferrari’s chief executive.

Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari declined to comment on the report.