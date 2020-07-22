FCA says offices searched, cooperating on German emissions probe

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian U.S. automaker Fiat Chrysler (FCA) confirmed on Wednesday that some of its offices in Europe had been visited by investigators as part of an investigation by magistrates in Germany and said it was providing full cooperation.
“FCA is examining the relevant documentation in order to properly address any requests that the magistrates may have,” the company said in a statement.
Earlier, Frankfurt prosecutors said they were searching offices as part of an international fraud investigation into illegal emissions cheating defeat devices found in engines used in Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Iveco vehicles.
