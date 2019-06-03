Deals
Italy's League criticizes France, EU over handling of FCA/Renault merger

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s right-wing League party on Monday criticized France over its handling of a proposed merger between Fiat Chrysler and Renault and said the way negotiations were proceeding showed the European Commission was unfair to Rome.

Italian-American FCA is engaged in intensive discussions with Renault and the French government over the $35 billion merger proposal it pitched last Monday to create the world’s third-biggest carmaker.

Claudio Borghi, the League’s economics spokesman, said France should sell its stake in Renault to reduce a budget deficit which exceeds EU limits, rather than negotiate board positions in a predominantly private company.

“Doesn’t the European Commission have anything to say about this?” Borghi said in an interview with Reuters.

