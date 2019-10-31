Fiat Chrysler-PSA must keep French industrial footprint: France's Le Maire

PARIS (Reuters) - France welcomed a planned merger between Italy’s Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) and French Peugeot maker PSA (PEUP.PA), but would be vigilant about the firm’s French industrial footprint and about maintaining its decision centers, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement on Thursday.

Le Maire also said that he would hold the new company to its commitment to build a European battery industry.