FCA-PSA deal 'good', government will monitor impact: Italy's Finance Minister

FILE PHOTO: Italian Finance and Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri arrives for the informal meeting of ministers for economic and financial affairs (ECOFIN) and Eurogroup in Helsinki, Finland, 13 September 2019. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri on Wednesday welcomed the binding merger agreement between Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) and Peugeot maker PSA (PEUP.PA) saying it was “good” and said Rome would keep on eye on the deal’s effects on jobs and investments.

“The government welcomes this alliance and will continue to closely monitor the impact in terms of development, investment and employment”, Gualtieri said in a statement.

The minister added the agreement is “fundamental” for the consolidation of the auto market and would lay the foundations for development of low-emissions car models.