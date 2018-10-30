Fiat Chrysler to pay 2 billion euros in special dividends after Magneti sale

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler (FCA) (FCHA.MI) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and promised to pay 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion) in extraordinary dividends using proceeds from the Magneti Marelli sale, pushing shares up more than 1 percent.

FCA last week agreed a deal to sell parts unit Magneti Marelli to Japan’s Calsonic Kansei for 6.2 billion euros.

The world’s seventh-largest carmaker said on Tuesday adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the July-September period rose 13 percent to 1.995 billion euros, compared with 1.87 billion euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales rose 9 percent to 28.77 billion euros, above expectations.

FCA confirmed its operating guidance for the full year. However, its forecast for net cash was reduced to between 1.5-2.0 billion euros from around 3 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8808 euros)