FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
October 30, 2018 / 12:57 PM / in 18 minutes

Fiat Chrysler to pay 2 billion euros in special dividends after Magneti sale

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler (FCA) (FCHA.MI) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and promised to pay 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion) in extraordinary dividends using proceeds from the Magneti Marelli sale, pushing shares up more than 1 percent.

FCA last week agreed a deal to sell parts unit Magneti Marelli to Japan’s Calsonic Kansei for 6.2 billion euros.

The world’s seventh-largest carmaker said on Tuesday adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the July-September period rose 13 percent to 1.995 billion euros, compared with 1.87 billion euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales rose 9 percent to 28.77 billion euros, above expectations.

FCA confirmed its operating guidance for the full year. However, its forecast for net cash was reduced to between 1.5-2.0 billion euros from around 3 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8808 euros)

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.