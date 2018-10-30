Fiat Chrysler's net cash guidance cut overshadows special dividend pledge

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler (FCA) (FCHA.MI) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and promised to pay 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in special dividends, but a lowered net cash forecast and a charge related to U.S. diesel talks weighed on shares.

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Milan-listed shares in FCA, which had been down more than 3 percent in early trading, briefly recovered after the earnings release but then fell again. The stock was down 2.2 percent by 1316 GMT.

FCA confirmed its operating guidance for the full year. However, its forecast for net cash was reduced to between 1.5-2.0 billion euros from around 3 billion euros.

It promised the special dividend after last week agreeing to sell parts unit Magneti Marelli to Japan’s Calsonic Kansei for 6.2 billion euros.

The sale was the first big deal since Mike Manley took over in July after long-time chief Sergio Marchionne fell ill and later died after succumbing to complications from surgery.

“It’s the usual mixed bag, investors are happy about the special dividend, but the lowered guidance for net cash was a surprise,” a trader said.

The world’s seventh-largest carmaker said adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the July-September period rose 13 percent to 1.995 billion euros, compared with 1.87 billion euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales rose 9 percent, above expectations.

FCA’s shift to sell more trucks and SUVs in North America once again boosted operating profit margins in the region. The margin stood at 10.2 percent in the three months to September from 8.0 percent in the same quarter a year ago.

Net profit in the quarter was down 38 percent, due to a 700 million euro charge for estimated costs related to diesel emissions disputes in the United States. The charge does not represent an agreed settlement nor is an admission of liability, FCA added.

FCA has been in intensive settlement talks with the U.S. Justice Department, California and lawyers for owners after the government sued the company in May 2017 contending it illegally used software that led to excess emissions in 104,000 U.S. diesel vehicles sold since 2014. ($1 = 0.8808 euros)