FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 1, 2018 / 8:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fiat Chrysler to be in net cash position by end of June: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BALOCCO, Italy (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler will end the second quarter in a net cash position, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday, kicking off the company’s five-year strategy presentation.

The 65-year-old, whose black crew neck sweaters have become his calling card, took the unusual step of wearing a tie to celebrate the milestone.

“As you can see from my arguably well tied tie we will report a net industrial cash position at the end of June,” Marchionned said.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.