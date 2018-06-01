Marchionne ramps up SUVs as prepares to hand over Fiat Chrysler wheel

BALOCCO, Italy (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler’s (FCHA.MI) departing chief executive Sergio Marchionne delivered a plan on Friday to ramp up sport utility vehicles and invest 9 billion euros ($10.5 bln) in electric and hybrid cars in a bid to double operating profit by 2022.

The 65-year-old, who hands over the wheel in early 2019, said the carmaker will phase out diesel engines in European passenger cars by 2021 and reiterated the need for consolidation to produce cleaner and more intelligent cars as FCA (FCAU.N) set out a roadmap for its Jeep, RAM, Alfa and Maserati brands.

“These brands comprise the most significant portion of our revenues and our earnings,” Marchionne said, adding that FCA will be cash flow positive by the end of June.

Fiat Chrysler expects to at least double adjusted operating profit and return to an investment grade rating and dividends by 2022, helped by strong growth from its Jeep SUV brand and an expansion of its premium product portfolio.

Outlining its next five-year strategy, the world’s seventh-largest carmaker said it is targeting adjusted earnings before interest and tax of between 13-16 billion euros in 2022, up from 6.6 billion euros last year, while margins are expected to rise to between 9-11 percent from 6.3 percent in 2017.

FCA expects sales to grow by around 7 percent each year and targets a dividend ratio of around 20 percent, to pay out a total of around 6 billion euros over the next five years.

Sporting a tie rather than his trademark sweater to mark the debt milestone, Marchionne said this opened up opportunities to invest in FCA, which he rescued from the brink of bankruptcy, and to reward shareholders.

Marchionne said FCA would invest 9 billion euros by 2022 in hybrid and electric technology to ensure the world’s seventh-largest carmaker complies with emissions rules.

FCA also announced a plan to expand into financial services, as well as aggressive targets for expanding Jeep, whose roots date back to World War Two and which has become FCA’s ticket to create a high-margin brand with a global appeal.

It said it expects one in each 12 utility vehicle sold industry-wide by 2022 to be a Jeep, but stopped short of giving a precise sales goal.

Jeep will launch nine new products, enter three new segments including large sports utility vehicles, and offer four battery electric versions by 2022, FCA said. Jeep will also stop selling diesel vehicles in Europe.

The RAM truck unit aims to grow global sales by up to 30 percent and in doing so become the No. 2 commercial vehicle brand in North America.

Meanwhile Maserati will launch hybrid and fully electric vehicles and source engines from Ferrari, seeking to take on both Tesla and Porsche, while Alfa Romeo will include hybrid and electric components by 2022.

The Fiat 500 family of vehicles will become fully electric, Marchionne said.

FCA said it is targeting annual sales of 400,000 for the sporty Alfa brand in 2022, up from the 170,000 expected this year. The initial aim was to hit that target this year, but the revamp was impacted by design and technological hiccups and the brand has yet to turn a profit.

Fiat Chrysler wants to create its own financial services arm to offer car loans as a sales tool and is in talks with Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc about taking an equity stake, the company said.

FCA retooled some U.S. plants to boost output of lucrative SUVs and trucks, while ending production of unprofitable sedans and is on track to meet or exceed nearly all the financial goals it set in the last strategy plan in 2014.

The move got FCA close to erasing the margin gap with its larger U.S. rivals GM (GM.N) and Ford (F.N), with Europe now the focus for investors.

“A similarly credible exercise for EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) will give investors confidence in targets for the region,” said George Galliers, an analyst at Evercore ISI.

Its operating margin in Europe recovered to 3.2 percent last year, which compares to Europe-centric PSA Group’s (PEUP.PA) global automotive margin of 7.3 percent.

FCA is set to keep converting Italian plants to churn out Alfas, Jeeps and Maseratis, while mass market models will be limited to certain markets, discontinued or moved elsewhere.

Marchionne is expected to give details of the planned spin-off of parts maker Magneti Marelli and FCA’s strengthened partnership with Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) self-driving unit Waymo.

But many investors bet the man who has multiplied Fiat’s value 11 times, notably by spinning off tractor maker CNH Industrial and Ferrari (RACE.MI), is not done yet.