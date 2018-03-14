Brazil's BNDES to decide on Fibria stake sale by next week: sources

RIO DE JANEIRO and SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The investment arm of Brazil’s development bank BNDES, BNDESPar[BNDESP.UL], will decide by the end of the next week whether to sell its 29 percent stake in pulpmaker Fibria SA (FIBR3.SA) and potentially to whom, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The logo of Brazil's development bank BNDES is pictured outside of the building in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BNDES [BNDES.UL] senior executives discussed the matter on Monday without reaching a decision, the sources added, asking for anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

BNDESPar and Brazilian conglomerate Votorantim [VOTOR.UL], which holds 29.4 percent of Fibria, are controlling shareholders in the pulp and paper company.

BNDES senior management will discuss the issue again next week, according to the sources, considering proposals by Paper Excellence and Suzano.

Among the directors, there are differing opinions on which bidder should win. The sources said BNDES and Votorantim will consider future perspectives for the company, as well as the specific transaction terms offered by each bidder.

Although there has been speculation on BNDES and Votorantim SA requesting higher bids, two sources with knowledge of the matter said the Suzano and Paper Excellence proposals have not been rejected by controlling shareholders.