RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZB3.SA) has gotten the green light from China’s competition authority to acquire rival Fibria Celulose SA (FIBR3.SA), the pulp and paper producer said in a securities filing on Friday.

American competition authorities already signed off on the deal, which is valued at 36 billion reais ($9.61 billion) and would create the world’s biggest wood pulp producer.