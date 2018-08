BOSTON (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments said on Wednesday it will launch index funds that do not have fees.

The Fidelity Zero Total Market Index Fund and the Fidelity Zero International Index Fund will be available to investors on Friday, the Boston-based mutual fund said in press release.

“Investors will pay a 0.00 percent fee, regardless of how much they invest in either fund, while gaining exposure to nearly the entire global stock market,” Fidelity said.