Ion approaches UK's Fidessa in attempt to disrupt Temenos deal

(Reuters) - Financial software firm Ion Group Investment has made a $2.1 billion bid for Britain’s Fidessa (FDSA.L), potentially gatecrashing a takeover of the London-listed company by Swiss banking software supplier Temenos (TEMN.S).

Ion, backed by U.S. private equity firm Carlyle, said on Friday it had submitted a takeover proposal to the board of Fidessa totaling 39.50 pounds-a-share, comprising 38.703 pounds in cash and the payment of 79.7 pence in dividends.

The bid, which is not a firm offer, values the trading systems business at about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) and would potentially trump a 36.467 pound-a-share deal, including dividends, that Fidessa struck with Temenos on Feb. 21.

It also marks an increase from a 38.297 pound-a-share possible offer which Fidessa disclosed that Ion had made earlier this month.

Ion is one of two possible counterbidders that are weighing attempts to disrupt the Temenos deal. Fidessa said on April 5 that it had received an approach from U.S. firm SS&C Technologies (SSNC.O), as well as from Ion.

Ion and SS&C have until 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Friday to make a firm offer or walk away from Fidessa. Shares in Fidessa were up 1 percent at 40.40 pounds on Friday morning.

It comes amid a wave of deal activity in Britain, as companies take advantage of cheap debt to pursue mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

The value of M&A involving British firms jumped by 56.5 percent to $164.3 billion during the first quarter, the highest level since 2007, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 0.7111 pounds)