April 20, 2018 / 8:53 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Ireland's Ion Investment approaches UK's Fidessa for potential deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Irish software firm Ion Investment Group Ltd said on Friday it had approached Fidessa Group (FDSA.L) with a proposal to buy the British software firm for 38.703 pounds per share, potentially countering a 1.4 billion pound ($1.96 billion) deal by Switzerland’s Temenos (TEMN.S).

Ion said it approached Fidessa’s board and certain shareholders with the proposal, under which Fidessa shareholders would also get a special and final dividend totaling 79.7 pence per share.

    Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
