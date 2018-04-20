FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 20, 2018 / 2:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Fidessa ditches Temenos' agreed deal for higher Ion offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British software firm Fidessa Group Plc (FDSA.L) on Friday accepted a higher offer from financial software company Ion Group Investment and ditched an agreed upon deal with Swiss banking software supplier Temenos (TEMN.S).

Ion, backed by U.S. private equity firm Carlyle, said it would pay 38.708 pounds per share for each Fidessa share, valuing the British business at about 1.5 billion pounds, higher than Temenos’ 1.4 billion pound deal.

    Fidessa said on Friday it had withdrawn its recommendation of the Temenos’ offer and would adjourn a shareholder meeting scheduled for next Friday to consider Temenos’ offer.

    Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.