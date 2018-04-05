Fidessa confirms SS&C and Ion counterbids in takeover battle

LONDON (Reuters) - British software firm Fidessa Group plc (FDSA.L) on Thursday said that Ion Investment Group Limited and SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC.O), have separately submitted offers to buy Fidessa, in response to media reports naming the bidders.

Fidessa on Tuesday postponed an imminent shareholder vote on whether to back a 1.4 billion pound ($2 billion) takeover bid from Switzerland’s Temenos (TEMN.S), saying it might receive two more offers.

Ion’s bid would see Fidessa shareholders receive in aggregate 38.30 pounds for each Fidessa share, a five percent premium to the Temenos offer, Fidessa said in a filing on Tuesday that did not identify Ion.