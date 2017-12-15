FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 1:18 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

FIFA watchdog bans Brazilian soccer chief Del Nero for 90 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA’s ethics watchdog has provisionally banned Marco Polo Del Nero, the head of Brazil’s soccer association, for 90 days, the organization said on Friday.

Del Nero has been banned from all international and domestic soccer activities and could be excluded for a further 45 days, FIFA’s ethics committee said in a statement.

The ban was imposed following a request from FIFA’s investigatory chamber which is looking into unidentified violations of the organization’s ethics rules.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

