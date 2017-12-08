FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FIFA bans Peru skipper Guerrero for one year for drug offence
December 8, 2017 / 11:58 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

FIFA bans Peru skipper Guerrero for one year for drug offence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA’s disciplinary committee has banned Peruvian soccer captain Paulo Guerrero for one year after he failed a doping test, the watchdog said on Friday.

The striker tested positive for cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine, a banned stimulant, following a match in Argentina on Oct. 5.

The ban, which takes effect on Nov. 3, 2017, prevents Guerrero from playing in all domestic and international matches and means the player will miss next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
