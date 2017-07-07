FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2017 / 3:17 PM / in a month

FIFA bans Mexico soccer coach for six games for insulting language

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Mexico coach Juan Carlos OsorioSergei Karpukhin

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA said on Friday it was suspending Mexico's soccer coach Juan Carlos Osorio for six games, saying he directed insulting words at match officials during a game against Portugal.

FIFA said Osorio also displayed an aggressive attitude towards officials in the Confederations Cup third place play-off, which Mexico lost 2:1 on July 2.

In addition to the ban, which is effective immediately, Osorio was warned about his conduct and fined 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,183.50), FIFA said.

Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

