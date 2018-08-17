WBC champ Wilder crashes Fury's weigh-in

WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder caused a scene in Belfast, Ireland on Friday, crashing the weigh-in for Tyson Fury and getting into a shouting match with his father, John Fury.

Boxing - Carl Frampton v Luke Jackson & Tyson Fury v Francesco Pianeta Weigh-In - Europa Hotel, Belfast, Britain - August 17, 2018 Deontay Wilder during the weigh-in Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) interrupted the weigh-in for the fight between Fury and Francesco Pianeta by shouting “Bomb squad!” and drawing the ire of the elder Fury, who got into a shouting match with Wilder and had to be restrained.

Tyson Fury (26-0, 19 KOs) is expected to be announced as Wilder’s next opponent should he win Saturday night against Pianeta.

Wilder is in town to sit ringside during their bout. It’s expected he’ll face Fury in November.

Tyson Fury and Wilder also had to be restrained by security after the weigh-in when the two met in the hallway outside.

Boxing - Carl Frampton v Luke Jackson & Tyson Fury v Francesco Pianeta Weigh-In - Europa Hotel, Belfast, Britain - August 17, 2018 Tyson Fury clashes with Deontay Wilder after the weigh-in Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Fury beat Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA heavyweight title in November 2015, but ceded the belt amid an investigation into doping and a reported failed drug test.

His boxing license was suspended in October 2016, but was reinstated in January of this year.

He beat Sefer Seferi in his return to the ring in June.

Wilder won the WBC title with a unanimous decision against Bermane Stiverne on Jan. 17, 2015 and has defended it seven times since.

—Field Level Media