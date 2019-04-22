UFC fighter de Lima dies in Brazil

UFC veteran fighter Rodrigo de Lima was killed Sunday following a dispute with a rideshare driver in Belem, Brazil, according to authorities.

He was 28.

MMA Fighting reported Monday that de Lima, known as “Monstro,” argued with the driver, who stopped the car and the fighter exited.

The driver is alleged then to have turned around and struck de Lima from behind before driving away.

De Lima leaves behind a wife and two children.

The last fight for de Lima (9-3-1) came last June against Luiz Fabiano in the co-main event of the Shooto Brazil 85. He won via submission.

—Field Level Media