Diaz assault case dismissed after DA drops charges

A domestic violence case against mixed martial arts fighter Nick Diaz was dismissed Thursday, following the Clark County (Nev.) District Attorney’s office’s decision to decline charges.

Diaz, 35, was facing three felony charges and one misdemeanor charge stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident in May, in which a woman identifying herself as Diaz’s on-and-off girlfriend told police he grabbed her by the head and slammed her to the ground before later choking her.

A grand jury did not indict Diaz last month, but prosecutors initially intended to pursue charges before declining on Thursday.

Las Vegas Justice Court judge Amy Chelini dismissed the case with prejudice, which means charges cannot be filed on the matter later. She said the district attorney’s office “did the right thing,” while suggesting the alleged victim was not wholly truthful.

“The frustrating thing for me is we have a lot of true victims out there and when you see stuff like this, and you take strained resources from the true victims, and it’s frustrating for the court,” Chelini said. “But you did the right thing. And it’s not you. I’m more upset with people calling 9-1-1 because they’re pissed off.”

Diaz’s attorney, Ross Goodman, said in a statement to ESPN that his client is “grateful the District Attorney’s office was fair and thoughtful in reviewing this case based on the evidence.”

“I trust that the ultimate dismissal of all charges with prejudice will be viewed as total vindication for Nick and clears his name from being associated with such horrific but false allegations,” Goodman added.

Diaz (26-9) is a former Strikeforce welterweight champion who has spent two separate stints in UFC. He hasn’t fought since Jan. 31, 2015, a defeat to Anderson Silva at UFC 183 that was later changed to a no-contest after Silva tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and Diaz tested positive for marijuana. His last victory came in October of 2011.

