December 5, 2018

Former NFLer Hardy likely to debut in January

1 Min Read

Former Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy will have his first official UFC fight in January, according to Dana White.

The UFC president said Hardy (3-0) would fight Allen Crowder (9-3) on UFC Fight Night on Jan. 19, according to ESPN.

Contract details are reportedly being finalized.

Hardy was awarded a UFC developmental contract by White after recording a 57-second knockout over fellow ex-NFL player Austen Lane in his professional debut on the “Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series” in June. He’s since fought twice more, winning by first-round knockout both times.

At least one participant in the show is offered a multi-fight deal by UFC at the end of each episode.

Hardy made the Pro Bowl and was second-team All-Pro as a member of the Panthers in 2013. The 30-year-old was arrested in 2014 after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drug charge in 2016.

