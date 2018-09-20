UFC's Jones suspended, but not for long

UFC’s Jon Jones, among the biggest stars in mixed martial arts but sidelined for more than a year, found out Wednesday that his suspension for failing a second drug test will end just a matter of weeks after it officially began.

The United State Anti-Doping Agency announced a 15-month suspension for Jones, saying he tested positive for metabolites of an anabolic steroid on the eve of defeating Daniel Cormier to win back the UFC 214 light heavyweight title in July 2017.

The positive test led to the bout being ruled a no-contest. It was the second time Jones had a positive drug test.

However, because Jones has been out of the sport while the USADA investigated his case, the governing body made his suspension retroactive to July 28, 2017, the day he was tested, some 14 months ago.

Jones took to social media to say his “heart is filled with gratitude and appreciation” and that “greatness is what I’m chasing and the path to reclaiming my throne is now officially open. Comeback Season begins now.”

Also as part of the USADA’s verdict: Jones is ordered to do three months of community service and pay a previously announced fine of $205,000 to regain his fight license.

There is speculation that Jones, from Rochester, N.Y., now might be able to take part in a UFC 230 pay-per-view event scheduled for Nov. 3, about a week after the end of his suspension. The event will be at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but UFC president Dana White pointed instead to Jones’ resuming his career in 2019.

