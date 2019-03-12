UFC's McGregor arrested after incident with fan

FILE PHOTO: UFC fighter Conor McGregor appears in a police booking photo at Miami-Dade County Jail in Miami, Florida, U.S. March 11, 2019. Miami-Dade County Corrections/Handout via REUTERS

UFC star Conor McGregor was arrested on a felony charge Monday evening after Miami Beach police said he smashed a fan’s phone, according to a report in the Miami Herald.

McGregor, 30, was charged with felony strong-armed robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief, according to online records, which show he was booked into a Miami-Dade jail on Monday night.

The incident reportedly occurred outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel as McGregor and the fan walked out of the resort just after 5 a.m. Monday. The fan tried taking a photo with his phone when McGregor “slapped” the cell out of his hand, then stomped on it several times, according to the Herald, citing the police report.

McGregor then took the phone, valued at $1,000, according to police, who said the incident was captured on surveillance video.

McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion who gained further fame by boxing Floyd Mayweather in August 2017, was arrested after detectives investigated the incident during the day.

In late January, McGregor was suspended six months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, retroactive to his role in an Oct. 6 brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who won their lightweight championship bout at UFC 229.

That bout marked a long-awaited battle between Nurmagomedov and McGregor, who attacked a bus with Nurmagomedov on board at Barclays Stadium in Brooklyn in April 2018.

Police arrested McGregor, who pleaded guilty to a reduced disorderly conduct charge, with prosecutors dropping two felonies and related charges. His sentence was five days of community service and three days of anger management counseling.

