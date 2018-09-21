Report: McGregor signs eight-fight deal with UFC

Conor McGregor continues to pack a punch — and to stuff his bank account.

Sep 20, 2018; New York, NY, USA; UFC president Dana White and Conor McGregor during a press conference for UFC 229 at Radio City Music Hall. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

McGregor has signed an eight-fight deal to remain with UFC, ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported Thursday. The league did not disclose terms of the contract, but UFC president Dana White said it could make McGregor the richest in the sport.

The deal includes McGregor’s Oct. 6 showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight is on pace to attract 2.5 million pay-per-view buys, which would shatter the UFC record of 1.6 million buys, White said.

“It’s not hard to do a deal with Conor McGregor because we know what he’s worth,” White said to ESPN.

McGregor has not fought in the circuit for nearly two years. Nurmagomedov claimed the lightweight belt when he beat Al Iaquinta on April 8.

The contract includes a stipulation that McGregor’s new brand, Proper Whiskey, will be a sponsor at every UFC event in which he takes part. The logo for Proper Whiskey will be displayed in the octagon, McGregor said.

“On the canvas,” he said. “On the canvas. Like (Nurmagomedov’s) blood will be on the canvas.”

