McGregor to fight undefeated champ Nurmagomedov in UFC return

The fight is on!

Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon when he fights undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 6, the UFC announced on Friday.

McGregor’s last UFC fight was in November 2016 when he defeated lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez with a second-round KO to become the first fighter to hold two world titles simultaneously — McGregor also held the featherweight title at the time.

However, McGregor (21-3) was eventually stripped of his titles for taking too much time off, which included his big-money boxing-match loss to Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

Nurmagomedov (26-0) claimed McGregor’s stripped lightweight belt in April and was the intended target when McGregor threw a metal dolly into a bus that was transporting UFC fighters from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, two days before UFC 223.

McGregor was sentenced to five days of community service in July for the incident, in which two fighters suffered injuries.

