McGregor avoids jail time with plea deal

Conor McGregor accepted a plea deal Thursday that will see the former UFC champ avoid jail time for charges stemming from his actions at UFC 223’s media day in April.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor exits the courtroom after appearing in the Brooklyn court on charges of assault stemming from a melee, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

McGregor pleaded guilty to a reduced disorderly conduct charge, with prosecutors dropping the two felonies and related charges that he was facing. The plea deal did not include a probation term, which will make it easier for him to continue to work and travel back and forth to the United States.

McGregor must perform five days of community service and undergo up to three days of anger management counseling.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor speaks to the media as he exits the court after appearing in the Brooklyn court on charges of assault stemming from a melee, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

“No, your honor,” was McGregor’s simple response when asked by the judge if he had anything to say on his behalf.

McGregor made a brief statement outside the courthouse before leaving.

McGregor and co-defendant Cian Cowley made a brief appearance at court in Brooklyn in June and remained free on bail until Thursday’s hearing. Cowley accepted a similar agreement.

McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after authorities said he attacked a charter bus carrying UFC fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, at Barclays Center in New York, throwing a moving dolly through a window and injuring other fighters.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor, (second from right) and Cian Cowley (L) plead guilty to disorderly conduct during a hearing at New York State Supreme Court in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., July 26, 2018. Charles Eckert/Pool via Reuters

“This is a fair resolution that holds the defendant accountable, ensures restitution for the victims and requires the defendant to perform community service where he can reflect on his conduct and give back to society,” the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports.

McGregor was stripped of his featherweight and lightweight belts in April due to inactivity, having taken time off when his first child was born and then training for a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather last August.

McGregor, who turned 30 earlier this month, also revealed that he and girlfriend Dee Devlin are expecting their second child.

—Field Level Media