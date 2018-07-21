FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2018 / 8:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

McGregor closing in on plea deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Conor McGregor is in “the final stages of negotiating a plea deal” related to charges stemming from his alleged actions at UFC 223’s media day in April, according to gossip site TMZ.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France v Croatia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 15, 2018 Conor McGregor in the stands before the match REUTERS/Darren Staples

McGregor is due back in court on Thursday.

TMZ says McGregor’s deal will reduce his charges to a misdemeanor, keep him out of jail and allow him to continue to work and travel in the United States.

McGregor and co-defendant Cian Cowley made a brief appearance at court in Brooklyn in June and remain free on bail.

McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after authorities said he attacked a charter bus carrying UFC fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, at Barclays Center in New York, throwing a moving dolly through a window and injuring other fighters.

“I regret my actions that led me here today,” McGregor told the media outside the courthouse in June. “I understand the seriousness of this matter, and I am hopeful that it gets resolved soon.”

McGregor was stripped of his featherweight and lightweight belts in April due to inactivity, having taken time off when his first child was born and then training for a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather last August.

McGregor, who turned 30 last week, also revealed that he and girlfriend Dee Devlin are expecting their second child.

