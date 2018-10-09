Nevada commission to file complaints on Nurmagomedov, McGregor

In the aftermath of the brawl that followed Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC 229 victory over Conor McGregor on Saturday in Las Vegas, the Nevada State Athletic Commission plans to file complaints against both fighters.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Commission chairman Anthony Marnell told ESPN on Monday that the board is investigating the Saturday fracas.

Nurmagomedov, from Russia, had his $2 million purse held with a complaint pending, multiple media outlets reported. McGregor received his $3 million payment, but that was before the NSAC saw video that implicated the Irish star of post-fight wrongdoing as well.

“We will be filing against Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov,” Marnell told ESPN. “Because we withheld one purse, we will have to move expeditiously to a complaint and hearing. We have held 100 percent of one of the fighter’s money. Temporary suspensions will be out shortly, and we’re shooting for a final hearing date in November.”

Nurmagomedov (27-0) got McGregor (21-4) to submit in the fourth round Saturday. The Russian subsequently jumped out of the Octagon and engaged in a physical battle with people in McGregor’s corner. McGregor was also seen trying to punch a member of Nurmagomedov’s entourage who was in the Octagon.

A different person also came into the Octagon and hit McGregor while he wasn’t looking. There were three arrests, UFC president Dana White said, yet no formal charges were made because McGregor decided against pursuing the case.

The NSAC still could sanction those people, Marnell said.

Nurmagomedov issued an apology to the NSAC on Saturday. According to White, the UFC could strip him of his lightweight title depending upon the NSAC’s punishment.

Still, White has said that a rematch between McGregor and Nurmagomedov is a possibility.

